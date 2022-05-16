Search is on for Falkirk's top community coaches and volunteers

The Coaching, Officiating & Volunteering (COV) Awards 2022 are now open for nominations.

A Sportscotland spokesperson said: “We're looking forward to celebrating incredible coaches, officials and volunteers who are making a difference to sport in Scotland. If you know someone who's made a positive impact on their sport, club, school or community in one of these roles, the COV Awards are a chance to recognise their invaluable contribution.

“This has been a busy year for coaches, officials, and volunteers, as restrictions have eased and sport has returned. It has been amazing to see how everyone involved has adapted and risen to this challenge, working to make sport inclusive and welcoming for all participants.

Sportscotland is looking for coaches and volunteers who have gone that extra mile to help their community

“Nominating in the COV Awards is an opportunity to recognise and thank your coaches, officials or volunteers, as well as raise the profile of your sport, club, school or organisation.

"All nominees will be contacted to thank them for their hard work and contribution. Our winners will be further recognised and celebrated at an awards ceremony in October, and profiled in short films and articles shared across sportscotland channels.

If you know a coach, official or volunteer who deserves recognition for their efforts you can visit the Sportscotland website for more information on the different award categories and how to go about nominating the individual.