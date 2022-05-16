New project to help Falkirk's isolated residents

Run by Scottish charitable incorporated organisation Central Wellbeing, Falkirk Friends is designed to assist those people who may not want – or be able to – to attend the 10 peer support groups which Central Wellbeing run each week.

A Falkirk Friends spokesperson said: “We understand not everyone feels comfortable joining a new group and with this in mind we have set up Falkirk Friends. It’s a project which offers one to one support to people who are socially isolated and lonely and whose mental health and well being is negatively affected.

"We will work with people to get to know their interests and preferences and then we will help them find a group they would be interested in trying. We will then accompany them to groups of their choice until they feel comfortable attending by themselves.”

The new project aims to help improve the mental health and well being of isolated residents

The new initiative is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Kate Still, National Lottery Community Fund chairperson, said: “National Lottery funding can make amazing things happen in local communities across the country. This project delivered by Central Wellbeing SCIO, is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others."