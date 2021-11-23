Scottish SPCA investigate cat being put in a bin in Forth Valley area

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a cat was dumped in a bin in The Orchard area of Tullibody on Tuesday, November 16.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the incident by council refuse workers after they emptied the wheelie bin in to their lorry and then spotted the cat escaping from the vehicle.

The Scottish SPCA is investigating the incident

Mairi Wright, Scottish SPCA inspector, said: “We haven’t been able to locate the cat but I have requests in to view CCTV in the area. The cat is said to be brown, fluffy and elderly.

“It was reported the cat was inside a white cat carrier inside the bin so it looks like someone has deliberately placed the cat there so they couldn’t get out. This would have caused the cat great distress."

Anyone with any information on this incident can call the animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.