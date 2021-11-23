Scottish SPCA investigate cat being put in a bin in Forth Valley area

The circumstances which led to a cat being trapped inside a wheelie bin are now being investigated.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 1:54 pm

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a cat was dumped in a bin in The Orchard area of Tullibody on Tuesday, November 16.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the incident by council refuse workers after they emptied the wheelie bin in to their lorry and then spotted the cat escaping from the vehicle.

Read More

Read More
Police need help to trace missing Forth Valley girl (14)
The Scottish SPCA is investigating the incident

Mairi Wright, Scottish SPCA inspector, said: “We haven’t been able to locate the cat but I have requests in to view CCTV in the area. The cat is said to be brown, fluffy and elderly.

“It was reported the cat was inside a white cat carrier inside the bin so it looks like someone has deliberately placed the cat there so they couldn’t get out. This would have caused the cat great distress."

Anyone with any information on this incident can call the animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Scottish SPCAScotlandCCTVCoronavirus