Police need help to trace missing Forth Valley girl (14)

A young girl has been reported missing in the Forth Valley area and police officers are looking for assistance from members of the public to help find her.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 7:59 am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Alloa are looking to trace Stefanie Smith, aged 14, who has been reported missing. She is 5ft 5ins, has dark hair with red and black tinge and wears glasses.”

Anyone with any information regarding her current whereabouts can contact Police Scotland on 101 give the reference MPR4815691121.

Stefanie Smith has gone missing from the Alloa area

