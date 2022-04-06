Scottish Canals: Former Falkirk Community Trust chief Maureen Campbell has new role with waterways body

She has been revealed as the new non-executive chair with the waterways body, taking over on April 1 from Andrew Thin who stood down at the end of his final term of appointment.

Her initial term will be for three years from April 1 to March 31, 2025.

This appointment is part-time and attracts a remuneration of £335 per day for a time commitment of 42 days per annum.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maureen Campbell who has a new role with Scottish Canals

In her previous role as chief executive of the charitable culture and sports trust Maureen was a key leader in the development of The Helix, home of the world famous Kelpies and worked closely with Scottish Canals in its development as one of the key stakeholders in the project.

She left the trust in August last year shortly after it had been decided by councillors that the body would move back under the control of Falkirk Council.

Ms Campbell had led the trust since July 1, 2011 having spend the previous eight years as the local authority’s director of community services and was one of around 500 staff who transferred to the new body.

She has held various board positions in the sport, recreation and culture sector and is currently Vice Chair of Commonwealth Games Scotland and a board member of Sportscotland.

In 2018, she received an OBE for her services to swimming in Scotland.

Another appointment to the board is Bathgate’s Robin Strang who will be a non-executive director.

Welcoming the appointments, Catherine Topley, Scottish Canals chief executive officer said: “We’re delighted to welcome Maureen Campbell as our new chair and Robin Strang who will join us later in June as a non-executive director.

“2022 is an exciting year for us as we celebrate the 200th anniversary of both the Union and Caledonian Canals. The Board’s role is to ensure that Scotland’s canals thrive for the next 200 years, continuing to provide real value to the people of Scotland. Both Maureen and Robin join us with a wealth of experience that will support us in building on our successes to date.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.