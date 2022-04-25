Scotland's Census: Reminder households in Falkirk Council area risk £1000 fine if fail to submit form

As Scotland’s Census enters its final week National Records of Scotland (NRS) confirmed today that 700,000 householders across Scotland have yet to fulfil their legal responsibility and submit their return.

With the census due to close on Sunday, May 1 every household across Scotland is required to complete their return. Scots are reminded that failing to do so could result in prosecution and a fine of up to £1000.

In the Falkirk area 78.2 per cent have submitted their return.

There are still more than 20 per cent of households in Falkirk Council area who have yet to submit their census form.

Across the country the figures vary with less than two thirds of households in Glasgow (65.5 per cent) having completed their census, compared with more than eight out of every ten households in Aberdeenshire (82.2 per cent).

Angus Robertson MSP, Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture said: “I want to thank the two million households who have already completed the census and met their legal responsibility. But as we enter the final week many returns remain outstanding. For the census to be effective in delivering its many benefits for future public services, it is vital that we secure a higher response rate and one that reflects the diversity of our communities.

“Today we are calling on all of our communities and organisations to come together and to redouble their efforts to encourage participation. It’s absolutely essential that every householder in Scotland completes the census.”

Help and support to complete the census is available on the website census.gov.scot or via the free helpline 0800 030 8308. Paper forms are still available on request for those who need them.

The 2022 census asks questions on a range of topics, including the types of accommodation people stay in, household relationships, age, sex, health and employment status. New questions for the 2022 census include use of British Sign Language, passports held, previous armed forces history and new voluntary questions on sexual orientation and trans status.

Census letters have been issued to more than 2.7 million households representing 5.5 million people.