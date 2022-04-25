Mad motorist drove his BMW straight at police officer in Larbert

James Fullarton (40) was being spoken to by officers outside a day nursery in Larbert, having just collected the child, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Suddenly he shouted and swore and then reversed his BMW 330D M Sport – which can clock up to 155mph – before revving the engine and driving towards a female officer, who was standing nearby speaking on the radio to police control.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court today, Kristina Kelly, procurator fiscal depute, said: "He had clear direct eye sight of the officer. He made no attempt to brake or manoeuvre around her, continued to accelerate and drove directly towards her.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fullarton drove his BMW at a female police officer

"She had to take evasive action to move out of the way of the car which had started to pick up significant speed. If she had been struck, she would have been injured."

Fullarton sped off but several police cars caught up with him in a car park at Foundry Loan, Larbert, where the police vehicles boxed him in at a turning circle.

Another female officer stood in front of his car and told him to get out.

He refused, however, and revved his engine repeatedly, driving towards her and causing her to put her hands out in front of her "to brace for impact".

He braked at the last minute, just as the officer's hand came into contact with the car bonnet.

Fullarton made a further attempt to drive off, but was unable to escape and was arrested.

The three-year-old child was found still in her car seat, and taken out by police and placed safely in a police car.

Fullarton, of Stenhousemuir, had pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting police by driving at the female officers.

The court heard that police had wanted to speak to Fullarton after receiving a report that he had earlier stopped his car in the middle of the road and was shouting at his partner and passers-by at 1.50 pm on June 11 last year.

Defence Solicitor Frank Moore said Fullarton had been "extremely foolish".