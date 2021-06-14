Scotland v Czech Republic: Denny pupils roar on the national team from classroom
The big match is underway – and it’s already a rollercoaster of emotion for pupils at Falkirk schools who have been allowed to watch it live in class.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 2:24 pm
Scotland’s opening game against the Czech Republic in Euro2020 – their first at this level for 23 years – brought lessons to a half across the district as pupils donned their national team strips and joined the Tartan Army who were inside Hampden Park for the eagerly-awaited fixture.
At Bo'ness Academy pupils have been using the European Championships as a great learning experience - while at Denny Primary, pupils in P6B have been glued to the television coverage.
The 2 pm kick-off means the second half will take place after school but a high number of staff volunteers will stay on so everyone can watch safely.