Scotland v Czech Republic: Denny pupils roar on the national team from classroom

Scotland’s opening game against the Czech Republic in Euro2020 – their first at this level for 23 years – brought lessons to a half across the district as pupils donned their national team strips and joined the Tartan Army who were inside Hampden Park for the eagerly-awaited fixture.

At Bo'ness Academy pupils have been using the European Championships as a great learning experience - while at Denny Primary, pupils in P6B have been glued to the television coverage.

The 2 pm kick-off means the second half will take place after school but a high number of staff volunteers will stay on so everyone can watch safely.

Pupils in P6B at Denny Primary watch the big game (Pic: Michael Gillen)

