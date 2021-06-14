Euro2020: Falkirk schools set to cheer on Scotland in opening game

Bo'ness Academy pupils have been using the European Championships as a great learning experience - and also as a bit of light relief for everyone after such a difficult year.

"It's such a historic moment because for all of our pupils - and possibly some of our staff - weren't even born the last time Scotland qualified for something like this!" said headteacher Catriona Reid.

"We felt we were doing our bit to lift spirits - it has been difficult with Covid and we just saw this as giving pupils and staff a little bit of light relief in the midst of everything that's going on."

Bo'ness Academy pupils get ready for today's big name

In recent weeks, lots of classes have used the Euro 2020 'learning through football' activity - with everything from finding out more about the host cities to looking at how various stadiums have been built.

And there's another very good reason for the school to tune in - Bo'ness has a special connection with one of the team.

Leeds United's Liam Cooper's grandfather is from Bo'ness, so the pupils will be ready to cheer him on.

The 2 pm kick-off means the second half will take place after school but a high number of staff volunteers will stay on so everyone can watch safely.

"It's going to be a momentous occasion and the whole of Bo'ness Academy will be behind our national team all the way!" said Mrs Reid.

Other Falkirk district schools will also be cheering the team on - including Denny Primary, where a Tweet from headteacher Mrs Coull won her plenty of her own fans.

One class, P6B made a video presentation for their headteacher, setting out the facts and asking permission to watch the match.

Her answer to the pupils? "Yes, sir, you can boogie! Come on Scotland!"

