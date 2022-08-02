Save a hen from an untimely end in Denny

The rehoming event is being held by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT), who save around 50,000 hens from slaughter every year, on Saturday, August 27.

According to the trust by adopting hens, people not only save their life, they also potentially find a new best friend, because – just like dogs and cats – pet hens make great companions, giving cuddles, following you around the garden and sitting on your lap to listen to your worries.

Jane Howorth MBE, founder of the BHWT, said: “Adopting chickens is one of the most joyful, life-enriching, and feel-good things you can do. Not only do you get a warm, cosy glow from directly making an impact on the hens’ lives, but you also get a loving, affectionate pet, that will lay you delicious fresh eggs.

You can adopt a hen in Denny later this month

“Over the years, I’ve heard from so many people who have adopted hens for the first time and been completely won over by their charm and personality. It’s not just the hens’ lives that are changed for the better when they’re adopted, their keepers’ lives are too.”

If you’d like to welcome some feathery friends into your life, you need to register for the event with the BHWT by Thursday, August 25.

The charity does not charge a fee but asks for a donation to cover adoption costs and hen welfare campaigning work, such as veterinary and education programmes.