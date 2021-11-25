Santa Sleigh returns for 2021 after fears Larbert Round Table would have to close

The Larbert Round Table Santa Sleigh will fly in the local streets again this year after fears for the future of the group earlier this year.

Earlier this year it was uncertain whether the annual fundraising Santa Float would be flying this December as low membership numbers threatened to close Larbert Round Table.

It had been feared the branch would be forced to cease after more than 50 years as it struggled to recruit new members.

However, thankfully that doesn’t appear to be the case for now thanks to the support of both former and new members.

The organisation has revealed that it will be raising cash for good causes through its popular annual fundraiser in 2021.

The exact details of when and where Santa and his team of volunteers will be is yet to be released, but the news that they will be going around the streets in the local area has been well received by members of the public.

In a post on its Facebook page, Larbert Round Table said: “We're delighted to announce that we will be bringing Santa and his sleigh round our streets again this year.

“This has been made possible by ex members helping as well as an extra couple who joined when it was likely we would close.

"We want to be able to continue in future years but to do that we need more members so if anyone is interested in joining please get in touch.”

The Covid-19 pandemic meant last year’s float had to operate differently, with just a drive-by for residents to see and people asked to donate online rather than in person on their doorstep.

