Here's when the Falkirk Round Table Santa Sleigh will be in your area

Falkirk Round Table's Santa sleigh will be taking to the streets again this year to raise money for good causes. Pic: Michael Gillen.

After the fundraiser was adapted to enable it to go ahead amid Covid restrictions last year, organisers say the team of volunteers plan to once again join Santa on his route with collection tins going from door to door this year as in the past.

Despite not being able to collect money while out on the streets in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Christmas fundraiser raised a total of £7127 through online donations last year for Strathcarron Hospice, Falkirk Food Bank, and Falkirk Mental Health Association (FDAMH).

It is hoped the event will once again raise tons of cash for good causes.

An online JustGiving page has again been set up for this year, as well as volunteers collecting cash on doorsteps.

All they money raised this year will be split between two charities – Strathcarron Hospice and organ donation charity Live Life Give Life.

Santa and his sleigh hit the streets from this Sunday evening for three weeks.

Exact routes for each area will be posted on the Falkirk Round Table Facebook page nearer the date.

The schedule will see them visit Hallglen and Callendar Rise (Sunday, November 28); New Carron (Monday, November 29); Rosebank and Anson Avenue (Tuesday, November 30); Prospecthill, Finnister Avenue, Hawley Road and Grahamston (Wednesday, December 1); Canalside and Wallace Brae (Thursday, December 2).

During the second visit they will be in Slammanan Road, Lady Ann Gate and Dumyat Drive (Sunday, December 5); Shieldhill (Monday, December 6); Gartcows and Woodlands (Tuesday, December 7); Camelon (Wednesday, December 8) and Tamfourhill and Summerford Gardens (Thursday, December 9).

The third and final week for this year will see the sleigh visit Lionthorn (Sunday, December 12); Bainsford and Langlees (Monday, December 13); Bantaskine (Tuesday, December 14); Etna Road and Middlefield (Wednesday, December 15) and ending at the Bog (Thursday, December 16).

To make a donation online visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/frt268santaseligh

Larbert Round Table has also announced that it will be running its Santa sleigh fundraiser this year, however full details have not yet been released.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.