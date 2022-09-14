Grangemouth McDonalds update: Renovation will improve customer 'experience and convenience'

The Earls Gate Rounabout McDonalds closed on Sunday, September 12 to allow for a restaurant redesign, which reportedly promises to deliver a better customer experience for all.

The Grangemouth premises, owned and operated by local franchisee Elliot Jardine, will be one of the first McDonalds Convenience of the Future restaurants in the UK and Ireland when it re-opens – which is scheduled to take place on October 26.

As consumers are increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonalds ambitious Convenience of the Future restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

McDonalds at Earl's Gate Roundabout in Grangemouth is now closed for refurbishment

The renovated restaurant will feature LED lighting and wall graphics made from recycled coffee cups, recyclable floor and wall tiles, with furniture made from fully recycled materials.

Mr Jardine said: “I’m so pleased to be able to make these exciting changes to the Grangemouth restaurant, to continue enhancing the experience for our customers.

The newly renovated restaurant will provide around 160 jobs for local people.

"We look forward to reopening soon so that our customers and employees, old and new, can enjoy the services we have to offer.”

The new look premises will have dedicated areas for the different ways to order and, along with the removal of the front counters, will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.

Gareth Pearson, McDonalds chief operating officer, said: “The pace of change within the restaurant industry is relentless, and the pandemic accelerated this with digital adoption gathering greater pace.

"Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one. For this to be the case, we know we also have to provide our restaurant teams and delivery partners with the best possible environment to work in.”

In 2022, McDonalds said it will introduce Convenience of the Future upgrades in 200 restaurants, with 800 planned over the next four years. The upgrades will continue