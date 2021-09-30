Safer Streets Roadshow rolls into Camelon

Part of the community safety strategy for Camelon and Tamfourhill, the Safer Streets Roadshow will be visiting both areas on the afternoon of Thursday, October 7.

The roadshow, which includes representatives from Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Falkirk Council, will pull into Tamfourhill Community Hub car park between 2pm and 4pm and then move to Camelon Education Centre car park from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

John Hosie Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill community safety engager, said: “Essentially, we are asking local people if they have any ideas that will make their streets safe - or if they want to look at new approaches to resolving local issues.

Members of the Safer Streets Roadshow will be pulling into Camelon and Tamfourhill next week

“If people want to make a difference to Camelon and Tamfourhill then the partners of the roadshow are inviting them to please come along and have a chat. The staff and volunteers who will be in attendance represent a wide range of agencies and local organisations and groups.

"The commitment is to listen to local residents' issues, ideas, and suggestions and then to work together in partnership so we can make Camelon and Tamfourhill a safer, happier, and a more attractive place to live.

"This roadshow will be a taster or trial for a longer term roll out of the Safer Streets Initiative next Spring, so we really do want to encourage local people

to come along to this initial roadshow and let their voices be heard.”

