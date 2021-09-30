Ineos apologise in advance for Grangemouth flaring

Bright skies at night and loud noises are expected.

An Ineos spokesperson said: “Following the successful completion of planned maintenance works, Ineos at Grangemouth is commencing the start-up of one of its manufacturing plants.

Flaring at Ineos

"This will result in spells of controlled elevated flaring from the site. We will do our utmost to reduce the level and duration of the flaring, including making use of the ground flare.”

