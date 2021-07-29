Runners can sign up now as Race for Life returns to Falkirk

One of the national charity’s much loved events is once again coming to town – with the big day taking place on Sunday, September 12 – and entries are open now for all ages and abilities for Race for Life Falkirk’s 5K and 10K at Callendar Park.

Last year’s Race for Life had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 and there will be social distancing measures at this year’s event to keep participants safe.

All the money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, saving lives as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.

Falkirk's last Race For Life event took place in Callendar Park back in 2019

Every year, around 32,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokesperson, said: “Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for people across Scotland’s capital to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic. So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life – for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, which has been in partnership with Tesco for 20 years, raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Money raised funds world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer - including bowel cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Lisa added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event. But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting.

"The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority. We’ve been constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance.

“Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some point. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters. That’s why we need as many people as possible across Scotland to join us, to stand united and do something extraordinary to help beat cancer.

“We know that 2020 was a year like no other and we had to overcome many challenges thrown our way during the global pandemic. But this past year proves, more than any other, the value of investing in science and medical research and what can be achieved by working together.

"Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer. We are absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow.”

People can visit the Race for Life website for more details on how to enter.

