Denny firm funds £48,000 makeover for Dunblane hotel

The quirky hotel, one of a number of hospitality businesses owned by Fusion, has had a complete re-wire, along with new carpets, blinds, lighting, windows, bathrooms and furniture fitted and installed.

As if that was not enough, Fusion has further strengthened the food and drink offering at Old Churches House with Mason Belles Kitchen, which has an existing restaurant in Linlithgow, moving into the Dunblane premises to run the restaurant operation, establishing an important second venue for itself.

Two new staff members have been recruited to the team – Amandine Latrielle joins from the Strathearn Restaurant at Gleneagles, where she was head waitress, while Greig Livingstone, a former sous chef at Dalhousie Castle, will now be working in hotel kitchen.

New staff members at the Old Church House Hotel Amandine Latrielle and Greig Livingstone

Alex McKie, Old Churches House owner, said: “We are delighted to announce this significant spend at Old Churches House, plus the appointment of an exciting new restaurant operator in Mason Belles Kitchen, a restaurant that has a fantastic name and reputation in Linlithgow.

"We used lockdown gainfully by carrying out this full refurbishment as we felt the building once again deserved it. It’s always a labour of love for us at Old Churches House as there is so much history in this building.

"Once again I think we have got the look and feel just right, blending the old with the new to create a modern and comfortable small hotel. Some of the work was carried out internally by our facilities management team, with trusted local tradesmen who have worked for us before in this building completing other tasks.”

Denny firm Fusion Group has refurbished the Old Churches House Hotel in Dunblane

Mason Belles Kitchen chef/proprietor, Linsey Scott and her team are looking forward to showing off their culinary skills with a menu showcasing local produce.

“We’re delighted to be on board,” said Linsey. “Taking over at Old Churches House, in the proven location of Dunblane, has provided us with the opportunity to have a second restaurant.

"We’re well into a good summer season run as things have been very busy and vibrant. We’re also really pleased to have staff the calibre of Amandine and Greig on board to help us grow this offering yet further.”

