Rotary Club launches its 2025 Linlithgow Community Calendar

By Julie Currie
Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:54 BST
The 2025 community calendar, featuring pictures taken in and around Linlithgow, is now on sale.

Published by the Rotary Club of Linlithgow and Bo’ness, the calendar is priced £10 with all the proceeds going back into the local commuinity.

Most Popular

The success of last year's calendar meant the club was able to donate more than £3000 to deserving causes in Linlithgow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The A4 landscape (opening to A3 portrait) wall calendar, contains 16 photographs with space on each day to write reminders and notes.

The calendar is priced £10 with all the proceeds going into the local commuinity.placeholder image
The calendar is priced £10 with all the proceeds going into the local commuinity.

It is now available from Lilypond Crafts, Linlithgow Post Office, Wilsons Card Centre, Platform 3, Burgh Beautiful members, Deacons Court members, Linlithgow Reed Band members, Linlithgow Male Voice Choir members, Linlithgow & Bo'ness Rotary Club members or by e-mailing [email protected].

Related topics:Rotary ClubLinlithgowBo'ness
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice