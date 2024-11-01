Rotary Club launches its 2025 Linlithgow Community Calendar
Published by the Rotary Club of Linlithgow and Bo’ness, the calendar is priced £10 with all the proceeds going back into the local commuinity.
The success of last year's calendar meant the club was able to donate more than £3000 to deserving causes in Linlithgow.
The A4 landscape (opening to A3 portrait) wall calendar, contains 16 photographs with space on each day to write reminders and notes.
It is now available from Lilypond Crafts, Linlithgow Post Office, Wilsons Card Centre, Platform 3, Burgh Beautiful members, Deacons Court members, Linlithgow Reed Band members, Linlithgow Male Voice Choir members, Linlithgow & Bo'ness Rotary Club members or by e-mailing [email protected].