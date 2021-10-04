Rock 'n' roll comes to Skinflats' new entertainment venue

Earlier this year Bothkennar Community Hall, in Newton Avenue, Skinflats, near Grangemouth, was taken over by a private company and renamed the Spectrum Venue, with the aim of using the premises to host local groups and organisations and hiring it out for parties and staging live events.

On Saturday, from 9pm to midnight, the Spectrum plays host to Mr Rock ‘n’ Roll himself Glenn Tyler who will be singing and slinging his guitar to perform hits from 1950s and 1960s.

The night is free for all to attend, and people are encouraged to bring along their own refreshments.

A Spectrum Venue spokesperson said: “The place is doing fine and we have regular groups here – including dance classes, fitness classes, theatre groups and more. We are looking for more, however, if people are looking for a venue.

“The Spectrum is also available for parties and events at the weekend.”

During the COVID-19 lockdown the new owners took the opportunity to fit the hall out with new sound, light and various other additions to make it a suitable venue for all kinds of entertainment and events.

Before it was known as the Spectrum Venue, the former community hall had been relaunched as Bothkennar Activity Centre at the start of 2020 and had a grand opening event to allow guests to try their hand at everything from sumo wrestling to animal-handling.

