Road closures to hit Falkirk area

Resurfacing work will mean more overnight road closures along stretches of the M9 in the Falkirk area.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:41 pm

A section of the M9 Southbound after Junction 4 at Polmont will be undergoing five nights of resurfacing works scheduled to begin this week.

To ensure the safety of workers and road users, Junction 3 to Junction 5 on the M9 Southbound will be closed from 7.30pm on Thursday, September 1, to 6am on Friday, September 2 and from the same times on Monday, September 5 up to Wednesday, September 7.

Resurfacing works mean sections of the road will have to be closed

The M9 Junction 4 Southbound on-slip will also be closed on these nights and traffic will be diverted to Junction 5 on the M9.

A diversion route for southbound traffic will be signposted via Junction 5, A905, A904, A993, A904 and the A803 before re-joining the M9 southbound at Junction 3, adding an estimated nine minutes and 1.3 miles to affected journeys.

Visit www.trafficscotland.orgfor more information.

