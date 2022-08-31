Road closures to hit Falkirk area
Resurfacing work will mean more overnight road closures along stretches of the M9 in the Falkirk area.
A section of the M9 Southbound after Junction 4 at Polmont will be undergoing five nights of resurfacing works scheduled to begin this week.
To ensure the safety of workers and road users, Junction 3 to Junction 5 on the M9 Southbound will be closed from 7.30pm on Thursday, September 1, to 6am on Friday, September 2 and from the same times on Monday, September 5 up to Wednesday, September 7.
The M9 Junction 4 Southbound on-slip will also be closed on these nights and traffic will be diverted to Junction 5 on the M9.
A diversion route for southbound traffic will be signposted via Junction 5, A905, A904, A993, A904 and the A803 before re-joining the M9 southbound at Junction 3, adding an estimated nine minutes and 1.3 miles to affected journeys.
Visit www.trafficscotland.orgfor more information.