Road casualties rise in Falkirk – but still lower than before pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic saw road casualties drop across Great Britain as drivers stayed at home during lockdowns, but charities have warned the Government must do more tackle an uptick in injuries from traffic accidents.

Provisional figures from the Department for Transport suggest there were 136 road casualties in Falkirk in 2021 – a rise from 96 the year before, but fewer than the 167 in 2019.

More people were killed on the area's roads last year – four people died, while two were killed in 2020.

Road casualties have risen in Falkirk Council area - but still lower than pre-pandemic

Meanwhile, 41 serious injuries were recorded – an increase on the year before, when 26 people were badly hurt.

This week, tens of thousands of children marched for safe streets in the UK in a campaign organised by Brake, a road safety charity.

National figures show 2261 children were injured and 33 killed on Britain's streets last year.

Scott Williams, head of programme delivery at Brake, said every child should have the right to walk in their neighbourhood without fear of traffic or pollution.

"It is vital that children can walk safely in the places where they live." he added.

Overall, across Great Britain there were 127,967 road casualties in 2021 – an 11 per cent rise on the year before – while 1560 people were killed.

Of those who died, 686 were car users, but 363 pedestrians and 299 motorcyclists were also killed.

Commenting on the Department for Transport's figures, Mark Turner, chief executive of the Road Victims Trust, said: "It remains a terrible fact that four people will be killed on the roads of the UK each day, with many more suffering life-changing injuries.

"The devastation and trauma caused by these collisions is immense and it is disturbing to see a climb in the numbers of people affected."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “While there has been a decline in road casualties in recent years, any fatality on our roads is a tragedy.