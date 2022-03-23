REWD reveal ambitious plans for Black Loch

Black Loch Fishery, in Limerigg, has been bought by Grangemouth-based property developers REWD who promise that any changes will improve the facilities and enhance what is already there.

It’s a very different venture for the company, which bought the fishery as a going concern and re-opened it for the new season on March 15.

In the longer-term they have ambitious plans to add other facilities including 12 luxury lodges for rent along with a bar and restaurant that will overlook the loch.

REWD’s head of group development, Conar Tracey, says the fishery will be at the heart of their plans although they hope to add other water-based activities such as paddle boarding and kayaking fairly quickly.

Other possibilities include an adventure playground, an outdoor gym and camping.

The plans for the bar and restaurant and the lodges will require planning permission and REWD are just starting pre-application talks with Falkirk Council before submitting a final application for their vision.

Realistically, Mr Tracey thinks it will take at least two to three years for the plans to be fully realised although that will depend on how long the planning process takes.

But there is lots of work they will be doing quickly to improve the site, such as upgrading the access road into the fishery and connecting utilities.

They also hope to be able to provide some food and hot drinks for the anglers before too long.

Mr Tracey said their aim is to improve the facilities without changing its character and he is aware they will have to “tread carefully”.

He said: “Everything we are doing will be based on sustainability – everything will be to benefit what is already there.”

“We don’t want people thinking we’re going to start bulldozing.

“If anything, we want to improve the facilities for the anglers and create a place that will pull people in.”

He is aware that it is an area that is used by walkers, cyclists and wild swimmers as well as anglers and they hope to work with those who are already aware of the quiet charm of the 124 acre loch.

He believes that the planned improvements will encourage more families to visit the stunning location that feels like another world but is a short drive from anywhere in central Scotland.

Locally, REWD already has several projects in Falkirk and Grangemouth, including properties such as the former Poundstretchers shop in Falkirk High Street.

But being aware of high demand for luxury retreats made them look out for a new project to invest in.

“Since the pandemic started there has been an increase in people looking for a staycation – places with hot tubs are booked up for months,” said Mr Tracey.

After searching across Scotland without success, when the Black Loch Fishery came on the market they jumped at the chance.

“There isn’t really anything like it in central Scotland,” Mr Tracey said.

“There’s so much potential there – it’s a hidden gem.”

