Residents back 20mph speed limit for Airth Main Street

Around 87 per cent of respondents believed there should be a 20mph speed limit imposed on the Main Street which runs through the village of Airth.

On the back of this overwhelming response, Central Scotland MSP Stephen Kerr has written to Falkirk Council to inform it of the results.

Concerns were also raised about noise and air pollution resulting from speeding cars, while several residents mentioned a lack of policing being an issue.

Councillor Jim Flynn and Central Scotland MSP Stephen Kerr are calling for a 20mph speed limit for Airth Main Street

Mr Kerr said: “The responses to our survey show a clear will among Airth residents to get speeding on Airth Main Road under control. For safety reasons as well as air pollution, noise pollution, and vibration, I urge Falkirk Council to act.

“I will work with local Councillor Jim Flynn to keep this issue on the council’s agenda.”

Airth Councillor Jim Flynn added: “For far too long Falkirk Council roads department haven’t respected the wishes of the Airth Community to make our village safe. Action is required now to reduce the speed limits in Airth and approach roads to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors.”

A few years ago Councillor Flynn began a petition – which also had a positive response from residents – trying to get the speed down to 20mph on Main Street and also the limit dropped to 40 mph on the approach road into Airth.

At the time he stated: “The A905 main road through Airth is a main link road from Falkirk to Stirling and is extremely busy with traffic especially at peak times – 8am to 10am – unfortunately a considerable number of drivers in cars, vans , lorries and even some farm tractors do not drive with due care and attention.

“As a result speeding is prevalent , children going to and from Airth Primary School are at risk when walking due to the close proximity to the traffic , this is made more dangerous by the stone wall next to pavement on the approach to Airth from Falkirk.

“The small islands that are located in the middle of the road only add to this danger because they are very narrow and only suitable for one person which means that if someone crosses to the island and has to stand in the middle they are then in a position closer to traffic on both sides.

"If more than one person crosses to the island or has a buggy or in case of children a cycle or scooter this danger is amplified. These dangers need to be removed and Airth Main Street needs to be made completely safe in all situations

“What is needed is a 20 mph speed limit through the village and a pelican crossing near the east end of the Main Street plus a 40 mph speed limit on the road into Airth plus consideration about the islands in the road.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.