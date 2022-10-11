In light of a report about a new accessible footbridge opening at Johnstone Railway Station, a number of people got in touch with the Falkirk Herald to find out if there are plans for a similar facility to be put in place at Falkirk High.

Johnstone’s new fully accessible footbridge – which includes lifts – has been designed to make travel easier for those with mobility problems or passengers travelling with luggage, bicycles or prams and buggies.

The footbridge takes station users from the entrance, over the railway, and the lifts then take people down to the platform level.

Passengers are calling for an accessible footbridge at Falkirk High Station

As well as Johnstone, similar footbridges are due to be installed at Anniesland, Port Glasgow, Uddingston and Dumfries, with a project at Croy also nearing completion.

At the moment people who require step-free access to platform two – for trains to Glasgow – at Falkirk High Station have to negotiate the large car park nearby and go through an underpass, which many people find a bit daunting when the dark nights start drawing in, then head up a slope onto the platform.

Passengers with similar access needs from the east who get off at Falkirk High also have to go through the underpass and venture into the car park.

The Johnstone Railway Station footbridge was paid for through the Access for All programme, which is funded by the Department of Transport with Transport Scotland managing the fund for projects in Scotland.

The Falkirk Herald contacted Transport Scotland this week to find out if there are any plans, now or in the future, to create a footbridge at Falkirk High Station.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We don’t choose the stations, they are selected by the Department of Transport against a criteria we initially assess and nominations are then invited by the Department of Transport.