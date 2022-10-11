William Simpsons, in Main Street, Plean, is looking to add members to its Board of Trustees as the charity grows and moves forward with plans to turn the care home into a fully supported care village by 2036.

Zoe Nolan, William Simpsons board chief executive, said: “Our commitment to ensuring residents have the opportunity to realise their potential and enjoy a full and

engaging life means that activities, outings and events are central to the operation of the home.

William Simpsons plans to become a fully supported care village in just over a decade's time

“And financing the activities that are critical for emotional well being is outside of our operational budget – meaning finding additional funding is a very necessary part of our day-to-day business.

“Having trustees on our board that can help us to navigate grant applications and steer us towards innovative approaches to fundraising would have a significant impact on the lives of residents.

"We would welcome applications from any interested parties with a professional background in charity, social care, finance or marketing and are also keen to hear

from volunteer non-executive directors with an understanding of governance in the charity sector."

The current William Simpsons board is made up of five members.

Zoe said: “The time commitment of new trustees will be around three hours per calendar month and will include attendance at the monthly board meeting and one

committee meeting.

"Meetings are either in person, online or a hybrid of the two and all reasonable expenses are paid by the home.”

Board members have the opportunity to get involved in events at the home, participate in community relations and contribute to the ongoing strategy of developing

William Simpsons into a self-funding, fully supported care village.

Board chairman Alan Skilling said: “It has been a pleasure to have been part of the progress, thus far, in care provision, resident happiness and independence, staff advancement, ambience and finances.”

