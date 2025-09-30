Queensferry Crossing's first Doors Open Day event hailed a success

The first ever Doors Open Day event at the Queensferry Crossing has been hailed a success.

Eighteen groups of visitors received guided tours inside the deck of the bridge at the weekend and more than £2100 was raised for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS).

The tours had attracted huge interest with over 28,000 applications for the public ballot for just 180 spaces.

Those lucky enough to be chosen were treated to a behind the scenes look at parts of the bridge normally closed to the public, including the interior of the box girder deck and the central reservation where the bridge’s cable stays are anchored.

Visitors had the chance to see inside parts of the Queensferry Crossing normally closed to the public. (Pic: BEAR Scotland)

Engineers from BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, led the tours.

The Forth Bridges Contact and Education Centre was also open to the public as part of the Doors Open Day event, offering panoramic views, an exhibition about the Forth bridges, educational activities for children and a Scottish Roads Archive stand.

All those who attended also had the chance to enter a charity raffle in aid of CHSS to win one of five trips for two to the top of the Queensferry Crossing’s main towers.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east bridges manager, said: “We’ve really enjoyed showing members of the public the Queensferry Crossing and sharing our passion for the work we do.

Eighteen groups had a tour of the bridge for Doors Open Day. (Pic: BEAR Scotland)

“These tours have given people an unprecedented chance to see the bridge up close in areas normally inaccessible to the public, and to learn from our dedicated team of engineers who manage and maintain this iconic structure.

“This was the first time we’ve held such an event at the Queensferry Crossing, but it certainly won’t be the last. We look forward to building on this experience and hopefully offering similar opportunities to many more visitors in future.

“I’m also delighted that we were able to raise a significant sum of money for a great cause in Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.”