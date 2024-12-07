Queen's Nurse award is a dream come true for Laura Miller

A nurse from Linlithgow is among a group of 21 extraordinary community nurses to have been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse.

Laura Miller, NHS Lothian district nursing clinical team leader, was selected earlier this year to take part in a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

After completing the programme successfully, Laura was awarded the Queen’s Nurse title along with 20 other community nurses on Thursday, November 28, at the Grassmarket Community Project in Edinburgh.

Laura said: “I have been a nurse for 18 years and found my true passion in community nursing in 2016 when I started my post-graduate in district nursing.

“It has been a dream of mine to be part of the Queen's Nursing programme ever since I attended the conference back in 2017 and was inspired by the stories shared. To have been part of the programme and awarded the title is the highlight of my career.

“The programme is like nothing else I’ve experienced; it changes you from the inside out and has helped me to find my voice and enthused my passion for nursing.

“As nurses we are the voice for so many – our team, those we provide care to, and those who are important to them.

“Community nursing provides a platform to provide person-centred care, to hear the voice of those we care for and help them to reach their goals.”

Queen’s Nursing in Scotland dates back to the late 19th century, when nurses completed specific training which allowed them to work as district nurses to provide nursing care for the ‘sick poor’ of Scotland’s communities.

QNIS organised the training of district nurses in Scotland until the late 1960s. Nurses who qualified from the Institute were known as Queen’s Nurses. They provided healthcare and health promotion to people in their own homes.

Following the introduction of a national certificate for district nursing, QNIS ceased training, awarding the original QN District Nursing title for the final time in 1969.

The Queen’s Nurse title was reintroduced to Scotland in 2017, with around 20 community nurses and midwives chosen each year to embark on the Queen’s Nurse Development Programme (QNDP) after which they are awarded the title Queen’s Nurses. There are now over 170 contemporary Queen’s Nurses working in Scotland.

Dr Sarah Doyle, QNIS chief executive and nurse director, said: “We’re delighted to award the Queen’s Nurse title to these fantastic nurses.

“Community nurses and midwives occupy a unique position in Scotland’s health service, working as they do in the heart of communities, championing the cause of those who are not heard, helping those facing real adversity.

“They do extraordinary work, every day. The Queen’s Nurse Development Programme supports participants to build their confidence, inspiring them to find and lead creative responses to the challenges faced by their colleagues and the communities they serve.”

This year, 21 community nurses were selected to complete the nine-month programme which consists of residential workshops, online workshops and individual coaching sessions.