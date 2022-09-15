News you can trust since 1845
Queen Elizabeth II: State funeral to be screened at Bo'ness Hippodrome

People can view the state funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland’s oldest cinema.

By Jill Buchanan
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 6:30 pm
Falkirk Council has announced it will be screening the live broadcast of the funeral in Bo’ness Hippodrome on Monday, September 19.

Seats are free but should be reserved in advance by phoning 01324 506850.

Those attending will be given a complimentary bottle of water but no other snacks or drinks will be available to purchase.

The book of condolence for HM Queen Elizabeth II in Callendar House. Pic: Lisa Evans

They also confirmed that the last opportunity to sign the book of condolence for Her Majesty will be 5pm on Monday.

The book is currently in the drawing room at Callendar House and for the next few days it can be visited and signed between 10am and 5pm.

The live screening of the state funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Bo'ness Hippodrome
