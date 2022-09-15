Queen Elizabeth II: Her Majesty's visits to Falkirk district remembered

Across Falkirk district flags have flown at half mast on public buildings, a book of condolence has been opened and flowers laid in the Monarch’s memory.

However, it has also been a time for reflection as people remember the life of The Queen and recognise her years of devoted service to this country and the Commonwealth.

It has also an opportunity for many to remember occasions when they met her in person or saw her as she took part in her many visits the length and breadth of the country.

The Queen inspecting the guard of honour of the 7th Battalion Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders in Falkirk in 1955

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her last visit to Falkirk was in July 2017 when she opened the Queen Elizabeth II Canal – the missing part of the Millennium Link, the reopened waterway which runs across Central Scotland.

It was also an occasion for Her Majesty and her husband, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh to see the world-famous Kelpies up close.

For many of the district’s younger members it was their first opportunity to see The Queen and thousands turned out at The Helix Park to greet the Royal couple.

Mariner Centre opened by HRH Queen Elizabeth. July 5 1985.

However, for older generations they could remember five previous visits by the Monarch with some even remembering her first visit in 1955.

Two years after her coronation, the young Queen was on a Scottish tour which took her to all parts.

In Falkirk she inspected members of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders in Newmarket Street and met with the Provost and other dignitaries in the former Burgh Buildings, now the registrar’s office.

Accompanied by the late Prince Philip, she also made a visit to Grangemouth where she was shown round the ICI plant.

Crowds turned out despite the rain to greet Her Majesty when she visited Camelon in 1985

In 1960, the Queen was across the Forth in Kincardine to open the new power station, even visiting one worker in his home.

Falkirk Bairns had to wait 25 years for another visit, however, when she came to officially open the Mariner Sports Centre in Camelon in 1985.

Both the Queen and Prince Philip were back in May 2002, for the opening of the Falkirk Wheel.

Crowds gathered under dark, looming clouds for the occasion, which saw the special visitors embark in MV The Caledonian and travel around the Basin before opening the Falkirk Wheel and viewing the attraction’s visitor centre.

Then in July 2011 the Royal couple returned for the official opening of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, where the toured the facility meeting patients, staff and visitors.

One of the most notable parts of this visit was that nothing stopped for the special visitors – the work of the hospital continued as people arrived for consultations and received treatments.

It gave The Queen and Prince Philip an opportunity to see at first hand the care being provided for the people of Forth Valley.