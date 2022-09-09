Queen Elizabeth II: People visit Callendar House to sign book of condolence

Within hours of Falkirk Council opening the drawing room of Callendar House there had been a steady stream of those wishing to pay their respects.

Addresses across the district were listed but so too were Australia, Canada and South Africa, all people wanting to leave their own very personal message on the passing of the Monarch, aged 96.

Schoolboy Aidan Muir, aged seven, was one of the first to bring a floral tribute.

Joyce Dingwall and husband Derek, originally from Grangemouth but now living in South Africa, sign the book of condolence for HM The Queen in Callendar House, Falkirk

His mum, Catherine Milne, 36, said the Larbert Village pupil wanted to bring flowers to show his respects.

Staff at Callendar House invited him to lay the brightly-coloured blooms on the table, bearing the book of condolence and beside a portrait of The Queen alongside a magnificent white floral tribute.

Anyone bringing flowers is being asked to lay them on the grassy area in front of the house’s main entrance.

Catherine Milne, 36, and Aidan Muir, seven, who brought flowers in memory of HM The Queen

Also queuing up to leave their message of condolence were former Grangemouth couple, Joyce and Derek Dingwall.

They left the port town in 1968 to make a new life on the other side of the world in South Africa.

Now living outside Johannesburg , they said that they had regularly brought their family back to this country so they knew all about their roots.

Joyce said: “I remember when it was the coronation and there were street parties with all the tables and chairs brought outside. As children, we were all given a coronation mug.

People queue up to sign the book of condolence in Callendar House, Falkirk, following the death of HM The Queen

"Today’s there is a feeling of loss and I’m even getting emotional talking about it. We came to Callendar House, saw there was a book of condolences and wanted to leave our our message.”

Derek added: “The Queen was a constant in all our lives over the years and it’s difficult to imagine she is no longer here.”

Cayzer sisters Jo, 59, and Deb, 64, are visiting Scotland from Australia.

Deb Cayzer, 64, from Western Australia, and sister Jo Cayzer, 59, from Magnetic Island, Australia sign the book of condolence in Callendar House

Deb said: “We came to Callendar House and saw there was a book and were very pleased to sign it.

"We are a long way from home and feel that we are part of history since arriving here.”

Teresa Johnston, runs Sunrise Holistic wellness centre in the historic house.

After signing the book she said: “I’m an American and don't agree with the idea of the monarchy, but I came today because the Queen a rock who was devoted to this country. She’s had some difficult things over the years from her family but she remained so dedicated and I respected that as a woman.”

The book of condolence can be signed daily, except Tuesdays, between 10am and 5pm.

The book of condolence can be signed daily, except Tuesdays, between 10am and 5pm.