King Charles III used his first ever address of the nation as the new soverign to pay tribute to and thank his mother, Queen Elizabeth II who passed away in Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday afternoon.

“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” said King Charles III.

“To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’.”

King Charles III also confirmed his Prince of Wales title will now pass to his son and first in line to throne, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

The new monarch also mentioned his youngest son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

“My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities,” added King Charles III.

“It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply.

“But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others,” he said.

He added: “Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”