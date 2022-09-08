Queen Elizabeth II: Falkirk pays tribute after Her Majesty dies at Balmoral

The announcement of the monarch’s death was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm.

It followed an earlier announcement saying the Queen's doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision”.

The statement added she was comfortable.

HM The Queen, who has died today

Commenting on the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Provost Robert Bissett said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the Royal Family at this very difficult time and on behalf of everyone in our local communities.

"Her duty and service to this country and Commonwealth has been outstanding. Her tireless work across the globe brought calm, dignity, and warmth to every location she visited and inspired so many.

“Her Majesty, The Queen has ruled for longer than any other Monarch in our history and has given so much of her life to help others. Her legacy will be remembered for many, many years to come.”

It was followed by a tribute from Falkirk MP John McNally, who said: “My thoughts and condolences are with the Queen’s family at this sad time.

“She has been a steadfast figure throughout her reign, beginning when she was just 27, and she would have seen the world change with every decade.

“My personal memory is of meeting her, and her husband, at the Kelpies where we shared a joke, and laugh. I was struck by her warmth and humour. After losing my own mum, who was in her nineties when she passed, I can say that the loss for her loved ones will be very deep.

“It must be a comfort to her family to know that she spent her last days at Balmoral – a place she loved dearly and where she would enjoy many happy summers throughout her life.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

“Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service.