Queen Elizabeth II: Her Majesty's visits to Falkirk district in pictures

In the last seven decades The Queen came to the region on no fewer than six occasions.

Each time she was met by crowds of locals, keen to catch a glimpse of the royal.

Her first visit was back in 1955, and her most recent was in 2017 when she, and the late Prince Philip, officially opened the Queen Elizabeth II Canal and visited the Kelpies.

1. 2017 - The Helix and the Kelpies Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh opened the Queen Elizabeth II Canal and visited The Kelpies in 2017. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Falkirk, 1955 The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh leaving the Burgh Buildings in Falkirk accompanied by Provost R H Watson. Behind the Provost is James Stuart, Secretary of State for Scotland. The visit was part of a state visit to West Lothian. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Falkirk, 1955 The Queen inspecting the guard of honour of the 7th Battalion Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders in Falkirk's Newmarket Street. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Grangemouth, 1955 Queen Elizabeth II visited Grangemouth's ICI factory during her tour of West Lothian in 1955. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales