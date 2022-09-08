Queen Elizabeth II: Her Majesty's visits to Falkirk district in pictures
Following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, we take a look back through our archives at her visits to the Falkirk district.
By Fiona Dobie
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:00 pm
In the last seven decades The Queen came to the region on no fewer than six occasions.
Each time she was met by crowds of locals, keen to catch a glimpse of the royal.
Her first visit was back in 1955, and her most recent was in 2017 when she, and the late Prince Philip, officially opened the Queen Elizabeth II Canal and visited the Kelpies.
Page 1 of 4