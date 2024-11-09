Groups in South Queensferry have the opportunity to apply for up to £1000 of funding for local projects.

And it’s all thanks to a new initiative between Queensferry and District Community Council (QDCC) and Cala Homes (East).

The QDCC & Cala Community Chest scheme will see a total of £5000 distributed to local organisations in 2025. The funds will be provided by the local homebuilder and forms a key part of its Community Pledge for the area.

The joint initiative aims to support a diverse range of voluntary groups in the town, as well as cultural, environmental and sports clubs.

Cala's community pledge has already seen funding distributed to a number of good causes, including the orchard.

Applications opened on Friday, November 1, with groups able to apply up until the deadline on Tuesday, December 31.

A panel comprising QDCC and Cala representatives will formally review all applications in January and will announce successful recipients of the funding at the end of the month.

Keith Giblett, QDCC chairman, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Cala Homes (East) once again to offer this fantastic opportunity for local groups.

“The Community Council and Cala have worked closely together for a number of years, and this ongoing collaboration has already brought significant benefits to South Queensferry.

“We are excited to continue building on this strong relationship, which reflects our shared commitment to supporting local projects and enhancing the wellbeing of our community.

“We encourage as many groups as possible to apply and look forward to seeing the range of projects that come forward, all of which will contribute to the vibrancy and wellbeing of our town.”

Elaine Doyle, Cala Homes (East) sales and marketing director, said: “This project forms a key part of our Community Pledge for the area, which is designed to bring measurable and meaningful benefit to the town and the people living in it.

“Collaborating with communities on initiatives that will really make a difference helps us forge even stronger connections to the places in which we are building homes.

“We are looking forward to learning about the groups which will benefit from this additional funding and watch them make a real difference to the lives of the people living in the town.”

To apply for a funding grant, visit the application form link on the QDCC website at www.queensferrycommunitycouncil.co.uk/qdcc-cala-community-chest.

To learn more about the community support initiatives announced for the South Queensferry area as part of the Community Pledge programme, and to explore Cala’s developments in the town, visit www.cala.co.uk/southqueensferry.