£3000 afternoon tea fundraiser at Airth Castle will help pupils across Forth Valley

RHET Forth Valley Countryside Initiative hosted it at Airth Castle Hotel earlier this month, and over 150 people attended.

The funds raised will help to subsidise transport to allow youngsters to visit farms and learn where their food comes from and how it is produced.

Guests enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea while being entertained by the RHET choir, and guest speaker Sandy Wilkie.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RHET Forth Valley chair Lynne Reid and Project coordinator Katie Brisbane

The afternoon also featured a fashion show of preloved clothes provided by Ooshasc by Mel Anderson, and generous raffle of prizes donated by RHET supporters.

Lynne Reid , chairman, said: “It really was a fantastic, fun afternoon and so good to finally be able to catch up properly with friends and supporters.

“RHET visits give young people a chance to see how their food is produced and meet the farmers who have the ever-increasing challenge of meeting the demand for affordable high quality food”.