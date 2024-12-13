Potential boost for Falkirk hotels and B&Bs as Stirling looks at overnight levy scheme

Plans to explore the potential for a visitor levy scheme in the Stirling area have been approved – which could lead to more visitors and tourists flocking to Falkirk to stay.

Stirling Council will be undertaking a range of work over the next 12 months to see if the introduction of a levy scheme is feasible.

Members of the council heard the introduction of such a levy scheme would see a set percentage charge on overnight accommodation paid by visitors and tourists.

A consultation will now be undertaken with residents, local businesses, tourist operators and other key stakeholders, including Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

The results will inform a draft scheme that sets out the levy’s objectives, timeline, percentage rates and how revenues would be re-invested.

It will be presented in the autumn, with a further report to be brought to the Council in December 2025 that will seek to approve or dismiss its introduction.

If the levy is given the go ahead, it would be subject to a minimum 18-month period of implementation between its announcement and the scheme coming into effect, so the earliest it could be introduced would be June, 2027.

The Visitor Levy (Scotland) Act 2024 was passed by the Scottish Parliament in May 2024 and is also being considered by a number of local authorities in Scotland, including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Argyle and Bute and Highland Council.

Stirling Council depute leader Gerry McGarvey said: “Tourism is one of the most important sectors in the Stirling economy. We are still at the early stages, but we are committed to exploring the potential of the visitor levy scheme and this will involve full public consultation with residents, businesses and visitors throughout 2025.”

It is estimated the introduction of a one per cent visitor levy could generate between £1.5 million and £2.3 million annually, while a five per cent visitor levy could generate between £5 million and £7.5 million.

All money raised would be reinvested locally on facilities and services that are substantially for, or used, by leisure and business visitors. This includes infrastructure, events and culture, as well as improvements to destinations that enhance the visitor experience.