Popular Polmont restaurant returns after long lockdown absence

Beancross Farm, at West Beancross Farm, Polmont – formerly known as Beancross Hotel and Restaurant – announced it would be re-opening on Thursday, October 28 return on its Facebook page.

The post stated: “We’ve missed you! Our doors open Thursday, October 28 at 12pm. We can’t wait to welcome you back.”

Closed for months throughout lockdown the venue has been undergoing refurbishment work.

An earlier online post stated: “The venue is now under new management and we are in the final stages of refurbishment. The place is looking fantastic and we can't wait to welcome everyone back.

"We're just working through all the reservations for weddings and events and will of course be honouring any previous arrangements. Please bear with us while we complete the handover.”

The Falkirk Herald contacted Beancross Farm for confirmation of this happy news, but as yet has had no response.

