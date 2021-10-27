Bo'ness Hippodrome's weekend of Halloween horror

The fun begins on Saturday morning with some frighteningly good fun for the young with Paranorman (2012) – which will also be screened on Sunday morning.

Also being shown on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons is a Universal monster double bill of Frankenstein (1931) and its sequel Bride of Frankenstein (1935).

Saturday sees a late night screening of Sam Raimi’s cult horror-comedy Evil Dead 2 (1987) – the film that features perhaps the funniest onscreen sight gag involving an Ernest Hemingway book and turned Thanos-jawed leading man Bruce Campbell into a fanboy legend.

A disturbing scene from the film Haxan

Halloween at the Hippodrome comes to suitably sinister end with Swedish horror Haxan (1922) – which may sound like an obscure heavy metal band, but is in fact a truly unsettling visual document regarding the history of witchcraft.

There will be live musical accompaniment from Jane Gardner and Hazel Morrison to add even more atmosphere to the night.

Haxan also concludes HippFest’s Taste of Silents seasn.

For some added fun audiences at Paranorman are invited to wear their creepiest costume to enter the Hippodrome Halloween competition.

And the fancy dress is not just for the young ones – audience members can come to any of the other horror screens dressed as Dracula, the Frankenstein monster, the wolfman or any other horror character you can think of.

