Popular Falkirk exotic pet shop enjoys success on a national scale

Run by George Struthers, Racks 4 Reptiles has been open in Cockburn Street, Falkirk for three years now and is now celebrating winning the Pet Reptile Specialist of the Year category in the Prestige Awards Scotland 2022 – which celebrate businesses that consistently offer excellent products and services to local residents.

George, who has been keeping exotic pets for 16 years, said: “We won an award last year as well – it’s based on customer reviews and posts on social meeting abouty what our customers are saying about us.

"They found we offered a really good service here.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Racks 4 Reptiles owner George Struthers with Larry the Burmese python

George has had an interest in animals – especially reptiles – for years and he started off owning a bearded dragon and now has a wide range of exotic pets, including the massive Burmese python Larry – a real “gentle giant” – and a rare six-foot long green iguana.

Racks 4 Reptiles stocks a variety of exotic animals along with any equipment needed to care for your pet – also providing a range of services including boarding, event hire and more.

"It’s been going well,” he said. “This year we’ve been adding a few bits and bobs to the business, like events. We do birthday parties, business events and open days. We’ve also been doing things like photo shoots and a Craig Eddie video shoot.

"We do encounter experiences, where people can come and spend some time with the animals.”

As well as offering expert advice and the best possible service and products to exotic pet owners in the area, George believes Racks 4 Reptile’s other mission is to show people what these amazing animals are really like and get rid of misconceptions some may have.

He said: “We want to get people involved with the reptiles and show them they are not as scary as they look. People love them when they meet them and realise they all have their own wee characters.

“It's about getting the information out there and giving them the chance to interact with them.”