Falkirk area shoppers just days away from enjoying Aldi's Scottish Beer Festival

The supermarket giant, which has a branch in Greenpark Drive, Polmont, has unveiled the line-up for its 27th Scottish Beer Festival which is set to showcase 25 craft beers from five regions in Scotland – including the central belt, Aberdeen, Glasgow, the Highlands, and Edinburgh and the Lothians – and give customers the opportunity to sample locally produced brews.

The festival begins on Thursday, July 28 and will take place across all of Aldi’s 103 Scottish stores in a deal worth over £86,000 to the breweries involved.

Aldi customers can enjoy everything from Indian lager and a citrus pale ale from Aberdeen-based Fierce Beer to Loch Ness Brewing’s rich, chocolate stout. Refreshing

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi's popular annual beer festival returns this week

IPAs from Glasgow Beer Works and a tarte mango sour from Edinburgh’s Cold Town will also feature as part of the summer beer festival.

Graham Nicolson, Aldi Scotland group buying director, said: “Our Scottish Beer Festivals are always a big event in the Aldi Scotland calendar. I’m proud the

relationships we have built with Scottish brewers over the years mean we can showcase some truly excellent beers to a wider audience, while maintaining everyday

amazing Aldi prices.

“The summer event will have beers from five different corners of Scotland, showcasing the breadth of talented producers we have on our doorstep. I am also very pleased that a number of these beers are exclusive to Aldi Scotland.