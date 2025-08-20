Polmont's green spaces protected and enhanced thanks to £500,000 boost

Falkirk Council has invested over half-million-pounds to help improve the resilience and biodiversity of seven green space sites in and around the Polmont area.

A long-term woodland management project in Polmont, led by Falkirk Council in partnership with the Green Action Trust, is helping make local woodlands safer, more accessible and better for nature with an investment of over £500,000.

Delivered over three phases, the Polmont Urban Woodland Management Plans have improved the resilience, biodiversity, and amenity of sites across the area. The work supports the Council’s Forest Estate Plan and follows community consultation carried out in 2018.

Improvements made across the seven sites include removal of invasive species at Polmont Park, along with removal of dying ash trees, planting of new native trees, creation of new paths to improve access and installation of welcome signs and new seating.

Falkirk Council's Robert Hammond and Councillor Paul Garner join Green Action Trust's Louisa Maddison at the wider and resurfaced flight of 110 steps which ascend from the Millhall Burn to the top of Polmont woods (Picture: Submitted)

Gray Buchanan Park has seen the removal and height reduction of dangerous trees, planting of new native woodland, creation of new pathway links, resurfacing of existing woodland paths, and new welcome and interpretation signage, while Westquarter Glen has seen tree thinning, removal of dangerous trees and old tree shelters, improvement of paths and steps leading to the burn, replacement of damaged fencing, and new welcome and interpretation signage.

Invasive, non-native rhododendron shrubs have been removed from Westquarter South and vegetation pruned back from paths, while Redding Bing has seen planting of new native woodland, creation of new paths on existing narrow, informal routes, path resurfacing and new directional signage.

New native woodland has been planted at Gilston Cresent and paths resurfaced and Polmont Woods now has resurfaced paths and steps to improve access and a new picnic bench and signage.

Phases 1 and 2, completed in 2022 and 2023, saw improvements across several sites through thinning, planting, and removal of invasive non-native species such as Rhododendron. Paths were upgraded, new signage and seating installed, and native woodland habitats restored.

These phases were supported through a combination of funding from Falkirk Council, the Green Action Trust via the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund, Scottish Forestry’s Woodland Improvement Grants, developer contributions, and EB Scotland, totalling over £315,000.

Phase 3, completed this year focused on Polmont Woods with the cost of improvements totalling over £205,000.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for economic development, said: “This project is a good example of partnership working delivering real benefits for local communities and the environment.

“By investing in woodland management, we’re not only making local woods safer and more accessible, we’re also improving biodiversity and helping to future-proof these spaces for years to come.

“This work reflects our long-term commitment to managing our green spaces in a responsible, sustainable way that responds to community needs and environmental challenges.”

Louisa Maddison, head of operations at the Green Action Trust, said: “The Green Action Trust is pleased to continue working with Falkirk Council on their ongoing commitment to improving woodlands for people and nature.

"These woodlands are such amazing places to spend time outdoors; improved paths and woodland quality will benefit the local communities for years to come.

"Projects like this really deliver on the Central Scotland Green Network aims to improve greenspaces for people, climate and wildlife.”

