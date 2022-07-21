Police unable to curb bad parking in some areas of Falkirk

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Have you noticed irresponsible parking around summer hot spots? Parking offences have been ‘decriminalised’ in many areas of Scotland and are now dealt with by your local authority community traffic warden service.

"You can contact your local council to find out if parking has been decriminalised in your area. In areas where parking has been decriminalised, we will no longer have powers to take enforcement action against vehicles parked on yellow lines – single or double – timed parking restrictions, loading bays, disabled parking bays or areas of ‘pay and display’ parking.

“However, we can still issue endorsable and non-endorsable fixed penalty notices in a decriminalised area for offences like dangerous parking, obstruction and stopping within the controlled area of pedestrian crossings.