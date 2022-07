An Ineos spokesperson said: “We will be undertaking one of our regular exercises to test our response plans. This exercise will result in the sounding of a siren for a short period of time within the Grangemouth site.

“There is no requirement for members of the public to take any action. This notice is for information only and in the event that the siren may be audible outside of the site.”