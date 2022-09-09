Police to hold community event in Grangemouth park
Police Scotland officers will be engaging with residents in historic – and recently regenerated and refurbished – Zetland Park in Grangemouth next week.
By James Trimble
Friday, 9th September 2022, 8:17 am
Updated
Friday, 9th September 2022, 8:17 am
The engagement event takes place in the park from 10am to 2pm on Thursday, September 15.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Come along, grab a coffee and have a chat with your local community team along with local councillors, housing, Fire and Rescue Service and the community estates team who will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.”