Larbert offender blamed threatening behaviour on low blood sugar
An offender blamed his shouting and swearing at hospital staff – on two separate occasions – on his low blood sugar levels.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Connor Swanston (22) had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering threats – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 3 and September 26, 2020.
Swanston was said to have blamed his offending behaviour on “hypos” – also called hypoglycaemia – where the level of sugar or glucose in your blood drops too low. The condition is associated with diabetes.
The court heard Swanston’s diabetes had “stabilised”.
At an earlier court appearance Swanston, 9 Paton Drive, Larbert, had been made subject to a structured deferred sentence for three months to be of good behaviour.
On Thursday, Sheriff Christopher Shead placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 75 hours of unpaid work within that period.