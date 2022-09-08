Larbert offender blamed threatening behaviour on low blood sugar

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Connor Swanston (22) had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering threats – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 3 and September 26, 2020.

Swanston was said to have blamed his offending behaviour on “hypos” – also called hypoglycaemia – where the level of sugar or glucose in your blood drops too low. The condition is associated with diabetes.

Swanston threatened staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The court heard Swanston’s diabetes had “stabilised”.

At an earlier court appearance Swanston, 9 Paton Drive, Larbert, had been made subject to a structured deferred sentence for three months to be of good behaviour.