New community pantry opens its doors in Falkirk Howgate Centre

The pantry, which is initially being funded through The UK Government Community Renewal Fund, receives donations of excess food from local businesses and is open to everyone.

Former Provost of Falkirk and current Central Scotland Regional Equality Council (CSREC) chairperson Pat Reid did the honours, officially opening the new pantry, located at Unit 8 in the shopping centre.

Mr Reid said: “Household budgets are under more pressure than they have been for generations, and no-one likes to see good food going to waste. CSREC has run a well-used Community Fridge from the Howgate Centre for two years, reducing food waste and providing a source of food to local families.

Pat Reid does the honours to declare the Howgate Centre's new community pantry open

"We are very happy to be able to cooperate with our friends at 1st Step, to help them expand the initiative and help make an even greater impact on waste and household bills at this very challenging time.”

1st Step development manager Maria Throp added: "We are really excited to be able to offer a large variety of food and other essential items to our local community. The Pantry will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 1pm.

"We encourage everyone to come along and use it. Not only are we helping to provide good quality food to local people we are also saving huge amounts of food waste."

The Howgate Shopping Centre was more than happy to provide a home for the pantry in its massive facility.

Margaret Foy, Howgate marketing manager said: “The Howgate Centre is at the heart of our community and offers an easily accessible venue to support customers who need this service.

"We are delighted to support 1st Step and hope the Community Pantry helps relieve some of the many pressures families are currently facing.”

If anyone wants to get involved with the cause, the Community Pantry is always looking to recruit more volunteers.