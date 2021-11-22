Plans for new business at Falkirk's Kelpies

The application, by Sarah Grant, from Larbert - was lodged on Monday, November 8 and validated on Friday, November 19 - seeks to bring a catering unit to the Helix Park.

It is currently a awaiting decision from planners working under delegated powers.

In May, another catering unit was given the green light to continue to serve customers on a permanent basis at the Kelpies Marina.

The planning application is seeking to site a catering unit at the Kelpies Marina

The Scottish Canal application was granted permission by Falkirk Council on May 7.

The unit in question – a snack van – had been granted temporary panning permission as part of a larger planning application for two catering units, but that temporary permission was due to run out on June 1.

The pizza oven van was list to be sited adjacent to the Horsebox premises.

