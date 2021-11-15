Police need help to trace missing Forth Valley girl (13)

Teigan Thomson (13) – who has links to the Forth Valley are and Dumfries – was last seen at 8.50pm on Sunday, November 14, in Forth Street, Stirling.

She is 5ft 2ins, of slim build with dark brown shoulder length hair and was wearing a black jacket, green camouflage leggings and white Nike trainers.

Police need help to trace Teigan Thomson (13)

If you have see her call 101, quoting incident 3430 of November 14.

