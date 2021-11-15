Police need help to trace missing Forth Valley girl (13)
Police are appealing for assistance as they try to trace a youngster who has been missing since yesterday evening.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 2:54 pm
Teigan Thomson (13) – who has links to the Forth Valley are and Dumfries – was last seen at 8.50pm on Sunday, November 14, in Forth Street, Stirling.
She is 5ft 2ins, of slim build with dark brown shoulder length hair and was wearing a black jacket, green camouflage leggings and white Nike trainers.
If you have see her call 101, quoting incident 3430 of November 14.