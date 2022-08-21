Body of man, 70, found hours after he was reported missing from Larbert area
The hunt for a missing elderly man turned to tragedy when a body was discovered.
Around 1.35am today the 70-year-old was reported missing from the Larbert area.
A search was launched and people living in the area reported seeing a helicopter, several police vehicles in the neighbourhood.
Sadly, around 6am a body was found near Rae Street, Stenhousemuir.
Body of man, 70, found hours after he was reported missing from Larbert area
It is understood that the entrance to Stenhousemuir Primary School has been taped off.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35am on Sunday, August 21, police received a report of a missing 70-year-old man in the Larbert area.
"Searches were carried out, with the assistance of specialist resources, and at around 6am, the body of a man was found near the Rae Street area of Stenhousemuir.
“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.”