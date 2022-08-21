Body of man, 70, found hours after he was reported missing from Larbert area

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 1.35am today the 70-year-old was reported missing from the Larbert area.

A search was launched and people living in the area reported seeing a helicopter, several police vehicles in the neighbourhood.

Sadly, around 6am a body was found near Rae Street, Stenhousemuir.

Police tape near where the tragic discovery was made in Rae Street area of Stenhousemuir

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that the entrance to Stenhousemuir Primary School has been taped off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35am on Sunday, August 21, police received a report of a missing 70-year-old man in the Larbert area.

"Searches were carried out, with the assistance of specialist resources, and at around 6am, the body of a man was found near the Rae Street area of Stenhousemuir.

The body was discovered near Stenhousemuir Primary School in Rae Street