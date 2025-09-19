Police investigation continues into disappearance of man, 22, in Forth Valley area

Police have renewed their appeals for public assistance as they try to track down a 22-year-old man who was last seen on September 2.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the public’s assistance to trace Yuxin Cao. Despite extensive ongoing enquiries Yuxin is still missing. Enquiries now place the last sightings of Yuxin leaving the grounds of the University of Stirling at around 5am on Tuesday, September 2 and later that same date at the top car park of Dumyat hill between 7pm and 9pm

"We are trying to establish Yuxin’s movements on this date to assist our investigation.”

Yuxin is 5ft 8ins, of medium build with short black hair.

Yuxin Cao, 22, was last seen on September 2 (Picture: Submitted)

Police are asking local residents and commercial premises, or anyone in the area around these times to check their CCTV, ring door bells or dash cams.

Anyone with information on Yuxin’s movements or whereabouts can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1260 of September 3.

